PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — The world famous School of Rock is coming to Philadelphia on Saturday as part of its AllStars music tour.

Starting this week through August 6, the tour will feature 160 musicians from School of Rock’s global network of 335+ schools.

The AllStars on this tour equal less than 1% out of the 62,000 students enrolled in the School of Rock Performance Program.

Students on tour will travel in a tour bus and star in nightly performances at famous venues and festivals.

This Saturday, the School of Rock will come to Underground Arts in Philadelphia with a concert from 12:30- 4 p.m.

This morning Lisa Riley, owner of School Rock Philadelphia, and Hunter Silverman, a School of Rock student, joined us on the show to tell us all about the tour and give us a performance.

“We are pleased to announce the return of our first nationwide tour since 2019, where the AllStars program will unite the School of Rock community and students from around the world,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “This exciting tour will feature our talented AllStar students performing with local schools in renowned venues across 31 cities, sharing their exceptional skills and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences.”

You can purchase tickets and find the full tour schedule, here.