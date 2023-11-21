The Rolling Stones are coming to Philadelphia!

The iconic rock band announced a new tour going across 16 cities in the U.S. and Canada, with a stop at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on June 11, 2024.

Throughout the tour, fans will experience popular hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and much more. The tour will also feature music from their new album “Hackney Diamonds”.

Full tour schedule:

April 28, 2024- Houston, TX

May 2, 2024- Orleans, LA

May 7, 2024- Glendale, AZ

May 11, 2024- Las Vegas, NV

May 15, 2024- Seattle, WA

May 23, 2024- Rutherford, NJ

May 30, 2024- Foxboro, MA

June 3, 2024- Orlando, FL

June 7, 2024- Atlanta, GA

June 11, 2024- Philadelphia, PA

June 15, 2024- Cleveland, OH

June 20, 2024- Denver, CO

June 27, 2024- Chicago, IL

July 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC

July 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA

July 17, 2024- Santa Clara, CA