If your child has what it takes to make it big and wants to act, today we will tell you about the new Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program. The Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program prepares the next generation of musical theatre professionals for their performing careers.

Producing Director at the Playhouse Alexander Fraser, join us to discuss the program more. Frazer said apprentices are chosen from a competitive pool of candidates from live and video auditions.

Young actors like Grace Kelly and Jessica Walter launched their careers at the Playhouse through its famed Acting Apprentice Program. The Apprentice Program was relaunched in 2017, and this will be their 4th year running the program.

The apprentices work alongside professional Equity performers to rehearse and perform in the ensemble and serve as Swings in our largescale summer musical. They have performed in Guys & Dolls and Mamma Mia!

The Playhouse started accepting video submissions on Monday, January 3, 2022. They ask you to email a headshot, resume, completed application, as well as video of a 32-bar cut and a short dance combination. If you are interested, you must email all materials to apprenticecasting@bcptheater.org by Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

For more additional information please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org.