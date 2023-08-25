PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Strap in because the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride is taking off on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The unique annual event brings together thousands of riders, both clothed and unclothed to take a 13 mile ride around Philadelphia to promote cycling as a major form of transport, and spread a message of body positivity.

As always, the starting location and ride route get released to the public 24 hours before the event. According to the website, those who are planning to drive should park in the 19103 zip code.

The event welcomes people of all ages, sizes, and bodies. “If you’re nervous about getting naked, we get it. This ride is as bare as you dare. Arrive early, get comfortable, get painted if you wish and have fun!”, said a statement on the Philly Naked Bike Ride website.

Planning on participating? Things you should know:

Pre-ride/ body paint will open at 2 pm.

The body painting area will shut down promptly at 4:30 p.m.

The ride begins at 5 p.m.

Water will not be sold at the event so make sure to bring your own water with you.

This article will be updated when the official starting point and ride route is released.