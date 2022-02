The Philly Home + Garden Show is back this year with over 200 exhibitors, celebrity guests, and a little something for everyone.

There are three days to head over and see everything from innovative products to home improvements to decor and outdoor space inspiration.

Our Alyssa Sullivan visited the Philadelphia Expo Center to check out all the fun.

For more information, visit: phillyhomeandgarden.com

Philly PopUp Picnics

Hilltown House, Make It, Take It Workshops