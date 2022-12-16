The Philadelphia Police Athletic League is spreading some holiday cheer for families in Francisville.

They held an event yesterday, December 16th, at the Samuel D. Cozen PAL Center with a special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

PAL kids and their families were invited to the party which was full of fun and activities.

Affordable Home Care presented the Police Athletic of Philadelphia with a check for $10,000.

Lots of food and drinks were provided throughout the event and every kid in attendance got to go home with a gift.

Captain Michael O’Donnell said, “Its a really great feeling to give back to the youth of Philadelphia and make their holiday more brighter special and cheerful”

The event is held as an annual tradition for PAL all thanks to the generosity of the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia community, and PAL volunteers.

You can find more information about events and the Police Athletic League here.