The Philadelphia Police Athletic League held an event yesterday spreading holiday cheer for families in Francisville, and got an extra special gift from one of their sponsors.

The annual holiday event occurred at the Samuel D. Cozen PAL Center with an extra special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

PAL kids and their families were invited to the party which was full of fun and activities.

Affordable Home Care presented the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia with a check for $10,000.

Speaking on behalf of Affordable Home Care, Coordinator Manager, Karla Garnes, said, “Affordable Home Care wanted to be the ones who donated to the ones who needed most” “It’s Christmas time, it’s the holidays, it’s the month of giving and we wanted to make sure we are part of it”, she continued.

Lots of food and drinks were provided throughout the event and every child in attendance got to go home with a gift.

“It’s just so wonderful bringing so many entities together… everyone coming together investing and strengthening our ties for our kids, all of this is for the kids around the city of Philadelphia” stated April Thomas Jones, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Police Athletic league.

Captain Michael O’Donnell said, “Its a really great feeling to give back to the youth of Philadelphia and make their holiday more brighter special and cheerful”.

The event is held as an annual tradition for PAL all thanks to the generosity of the Philadelphia Police Department, sponsors such as Affordable Home Care, the Philadelphia community, and PAL volunteers.

You can find more information about Affordable Home Care here and more information about the Philadelphia Police Athletic League here.