The Philadelphia Eagles and LPF will be giving away sports equipment for those in need at new warehouse

Philadelphia (WPHL)– On Tuesday, November 9 the Philadelphia Eagles once again will be impacting the lives in the Philadelphia community. The Eagles and Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) will team up to open new warehouse for those who are in need of sports equipment.

The initiative is to get children involved and keep them engaged in youth sports activities, the Philadelphia Eagles and Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) will officially open the new LPF Philadelphia warehouse on Tuesday, November 9. The Eagles will partner with LPF for an on-site volunteer event where local high school football players from Boys Latin Charter and members of the Eagles community will work together to help build out the new warehouse space.

Participation of children in youth sports leagues has decreased over the past few years due largely to the increasing costs, time commitments, and competitive nature of organized sports leagues, according to research by Outsideonline.

At the conclusion of the event, the Eagles will present a check of $60,000 to LPF and call on the Greater Philadelphia community to help launch LPF Philly through equipment donations and volunteerism opportunities.

The event will take place at 401 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 404, Sharon Hill, PA, 19079 between 4:00 – 5:00 P.M.