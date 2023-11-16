If you grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade you are likely familiar with the National Dog Show that airs immediately after.

Well if you’ve always wanted to attend a show, you’re in luck because the show is happening this weekend at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds.

This morning we had the honor of speaking with National Dog Show Co-Host, David Frei, and his Therapy Dog, ‘Tru Dat’ to tell us about the 2023 National Dog Show and what viewers can expect.

The Show will happen on November 18 and 19th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it will air on Thanksgiving day, immediately following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Tickets and more information can be found here.