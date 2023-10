The iconic Mummers Museum has been open in South Philly since 1976 but in order to stay open the Mummers need your support. They’re having a street festival this weekend to raise funds to keep the museum open. PHL17’s Alex Butler gives us a preview of the festival. It’s currently delayed for rain and happening on Saturday, October 21st starting at 2 p.m.

