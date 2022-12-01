What’s your favorite type of Christmas candy?
With so many options like Candy Canes, Chocolate Santa’s, Peppermint Bark, Hershey kisses, and Reindeer Corn, which one are you choosing?
CandyStore.com researched the 3 most popular candies in each state and here are the results:
Pennsylvania:
- Reese’s Cup Minis
- Candy Canes
- Reindeer Corn
New Jersey:
- Skittles
- Reese’s Cup Minis
- Candy Canes
Delaware:
- Starburst
- Candy Canes
- Reindeer Corn
Other notable favorites were:
Arkansas: Chocolate Santas
Washington DC: Starburst
Florida: Snickers
Illinois: Peppermint bark
Louisiana: KitKat & Pez
So whether you are a long-time candy cane lover, or want to switch it up this year, pick up some of your favorite candies this holiday season and enjoy!