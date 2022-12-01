What’s your favorite type of Christmas candy?

With so many options like Candy Canes, Chocolate Santa’s, Peppermint Bark, Hershey kisses, and Reindeer Corn, which one are you choosing?

Credit: Getty Images

CandyStore.com researched the 3 most popular candies in each state and here are the results:

Pennsylvania:

Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

New Jersey:

Skittles Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes

Delaware:

Starburst Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Other notable favorites were:

Arkansas: Chocolate Santas

Washington DC: Starburst

Florida: Snickers

Illinois: Peppermint bark

Louisiana: KitKat & Pez

So whether you are a long-time candy cane lover, or want to switch it up this year, pick up some of your favorite candies this holiday season and enjoy!