The Mann invites you to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather on Thursday, September 29. The Philly Pops will play the movie’s music live to film, and it’s a show you won’t want to miss. DiBruno Brothers will have picnic baskets for your night on the Great Lawn, so you won’t have to prepare your own. And Termini Brothers Bakery will be offering cannolis! PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited The Mann to preview what attendees can expect. Let’s hope for great weather! Visit for info and ticket purchase https://manncenter.org/events/2022-09-29/godfather

