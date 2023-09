Karamo Brown joined us on PHL17 with Amanda VanAllen to discuss the details of season 2 of The Karamo Show, airing at 1 p.m. on PHL17!

Karamo shows loves for Philadelphia, shares his excitement for his upcoming second season and destigmatizing drama, and even shares details about the “Unlock the Phone” segment.

The second season airs on weekdays at 1 p.m. here on PHL17. For more information, click here.