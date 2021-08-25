The ‘Jeopardy!’ saga continues. Could Ken Jennings be the new host?

Ken Jennings was passed over for the Jeopardy! hosting job once, but reports say it won’t happen again. According to CNN, Jennings is the favorite to now follow in the late Alex Trebek’s footsteps. Jennings was reportedly one of the finalists the first time around when executive producer Mike Richards was picked. Richards stepped down after inappropriate and crude comments he made in the past on his podcast about women, poor people and Jewish people resurfaced.

