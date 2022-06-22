Many experts talk about the importance of reading. Reading helps us learn new things, experience new places and relax and enjoy the moment we are in. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall joined legendary radio personality Patty Jackson of WDAS FM at the new I-Heart Studios in Bala Cynwyd to talk about her new children’s book “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose: Bianca And The Anguilla Island Adventures.”

Her book is a Caribbean tale shared and passed down from her grandmother and is based on her grandparents lives as children on the island. There are many life lessons shared including responsibility and honesty and a focus on learning about geography, Caribbean life and culture with a vocabulary page in the book as well.

Jennifer and Patty share some life advice as well regarding enjoying work and developing a fulfilling career. Jennifer’s book is available on Amazon.