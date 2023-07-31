As the back to school season approaches, experts say it’s important to check on your children’s mental health before the new school year begins.

Dr. Steven Rosenberg, psychotherapist and behavioral specialist practicing in suburban Philadelphia joined PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian to give us his expert tips.

Tips Dr. Rosenberg recommends:

Find out how your child is feeling Talk to your child and ask how they feel about the new school year. Are they looking forward to it or dreading it? Listen to what they have to say and don’t invalidate their feelings.

Anticipate problems and find solutions Think about the previous school year and if your child had any issues. Discuss with your child and work together to find a solution, so that it doesn’t become a problem again this year. For example, if your child had a problem with remembering assignments, add a weekly planner to your school supplies list. A weekly planner already has the day and date printed, so all your child has to do is just write the assignment for that day.



Visit the school before the school year starts This is especially important if your child is going to a new school, such as moving from middle school to high school. Don’t just drive up to the school to see the building, make an appointment to see inside the school. Talk to the principal and, if possible, some of the teachers. Learn about extracurricular activities that your child can participate in. The School District of Philadelphia has a bus tour from July 31- August 18. You can find all the dates and stops here.



If necessary, get professional help Some problems, such as depression and severe anxiety, call for the assistance of a psychologist. A psychologist can work with your child to develop coping strategies to help him or her navigate school and life.



You can find more useful tips and information about Dr. Rosenberg, here.