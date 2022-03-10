Philadelphia (WPHL)- What’s happening with the “Great Resignation?” Business growth strategist Jinny Uppal is with us to talk about this topic. Uppal is focusing on “Why the Great Resignation is Dead.” She also has a new book called InAction: Rethinking the Path to Results.

Uppal tells us her thoughts on why the Great Resignation is dead. Uppal says, “Renegotiate broad terms of your job: This could include modified working hours, off-cycle time off, support for education/training, role change, support for your non-profit or another cause that is fulfilling. Employers are keen to retain valued employees and willing to embrace newer ways to support you. Negotiate from a place of empowerment and how you can add value and not a misguided entitlement.”

She says, ” Build a restorative habit or two: Restorative habits are activities that slow down mental engagement, noise, and agitation. Examples are meditation, conscious mind wandering, nature walking, pottery, doodling, or any other activity that ‘restores’ your connection to yourself by disconnecting from the intensity of work life. Build an easily accessible habit or two, so it can be your go-to thing to destress.”

Also, burning your bridges can backfire. “The world is a small place, said Uppal, considering the possibility that the people you are walking away from may show up again in your work life. If quitting, be diplomatic as well as thoughtfully compassionate towards those you are leaving behind.”

ᐧ