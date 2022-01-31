Philadelphia (WPHL)- The “Great Resignation” is what experts and media are titling the mass exodus from the workforce. The number of workers quitting jobs has vaulted to 4.5 million from 4.2 million, above the prior record of 4.4 million reached in September.

This includes healthcare workers and physicians. So, why exactly are healthcare workers quitting at such high volumes right now? Is burnout a factor? Dr. Gail Gazelle MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard University and Master Certified Coach for physicians, discusses why healthcare workers are quitting at such high volumes right now in 2022.