The Effect of Mental Health on Athletes: The Impact it has on Athletic Performance

Naomi Osaki, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams are just a few athletes who decided to take a step back from the game to focus on their mental health.

Taking the world by storm, the most decorated gymnast Simone Biles, is now taking the same stand making the decision to withdraw from the individual all-around gymnastics competition to put her mental health first. A crippling subject that plagues many athletes at the top of their career.

As the pressure rises in Tokyo for some athletes, Licensed Clinical Psychologist Jamie Zuckerman, goes into detail about experiences and how mental health impacts the performance of athletes.