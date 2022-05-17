DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s top public health official, who has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that she will leave her job next month.

The News Journal reports that Dr. Karyl Rattay, the country’s longest-serving public health director, will be stepping down on June 30 after leading the Division of Public Health for 13 years. It’s unclear where she will work next and who her successor will be. The state did not make Rattay available for an interview.

Rattay became one of the most public faces of the pandemic in Delaware. This past year, Rattay led COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts as the leading voice on urging Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Rattay also oversaw the state’s response to the opioid crisis and was instrumental in the General Assembly increasing the age to buy tobacco products to 21. She also led state programs that resulted in a decrease of unintended pregnancies and cancer mortality.