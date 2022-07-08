The Chicken or the Egg first opened its doors on Memorial Day Weekend, 1991. The idea was hatched by a few hungry, adventurous young men with big dreams and empty pockets. They have classic items and some that are completely original and unique. The wings are big, juicy, and available in 16 sauces, both Original Breaded and Naked. The Chicken or the Egg has become known locally and nationally for these big beauties. And best of all, the whole menu (breakfast too) is available 24 hours a day (in season). Long lines– But it’ s worth the wait. Check them out: https://492fowl.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction