Philadelphia (WPHL)- Joe Fresta, GM of King of Prussia Cheesecake Factory showed us how to make the Cheesecake-Filled Cupcakes in honor of National Cheesecake Day. He walked us through the steps, speak to this year’s new flavor at The Cheesecake Factory (the Classic Basque Cheesecake), and discussed how a proceed of the sales will be going toward Feeding America.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction