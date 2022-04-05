Philadelphia (WPHL)- The comeback of the Ford Bronco as a hot seller in the past year has been a brand comeback coup. Going against tough competition from Jeep, Landrover, Mercedes, Toyota SUVs and trucks … the reservations on the newest big Bronco are through the roof.

The smaller suburban crossover Bronco Sport did well despite arriving in the midst of the pandemic.

But this is the newest Ford Bronco 2-door body on frame rig that the off-roaders are just crazy about. This is the one that sheds its doors and roof panels and becomes a personal off-road warrior wagon.

This short wheel base, high power, aggressive torque, ground clearance, big 17″ wheels and heavy duty 35″ tires are the essentials for leaving paved roads behind.

This Adventure Lifestyle vehicle segment has been really strong in recent years and was probably boosted by everyone being cooped up during the pandemic.

But it seems to be paying off. The waiting list for these off-road rigged Broncos is still many months long.

This Bronco is bigger than the Sport model … longer and wider by a few inches and stands taller … though with a distinctive profile

This Bronco comes with two engine options … 270-horsepower 2.3-liter four-cylinder or a 310-horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged. And there’s a new more powerful 400 horsepower Bronco Raptor model being delivered this summer.

Bronco comes with either part-time or full-time four-wheel-drive, 35-inch tires, a two-speed transfer case, locking differentials, multiple terrain G.O.A.T. modes, and free range navigation.

This Bronco is a tough 4×4 with selective engagement with three driving modes, and Electronic Shift On The Fly. The driving modes adjust the wheel torque for conditions like deep snow or sand, steep grades or heavy duty hauling. This model tows about 3,500 lb and has a full onboard payload capacity of over 1,200 lb.

For trekking out the woods, mountain or rocky desert terrain, Ford Bronco is all pro with … 37.2 degree Departure and 29 degree Approach angles, 11.5″ ground clearance and 33.5″ water fording capacity.

Great color choices … some look like updated versions of classic original Bronco colors …

Cyber Orange, Antimatter Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Rapid Red, Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, Oxford White, and Race Red

Lots of trim levels available with prices ranging from $30,0000 to $68,500 … Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak and then you add the Sasquatch with the package to certain models with the 7 speed manual transmission … big 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, front and rear electronic locking axles and high-clearance suspension with a wider track and big fender flares.

And if you are up to your ass in alligators … there’s an Everglades special model with a snorkle that allows it to wade 36.4″.

In addition to the off-road capability the ride quality of this Ford Bronco is more civilized than the rough tough image suggests. But it is still a handful to drive if you are not the off grid rambling type.

Meanwhile all the latest safety tech is onboard the new Ford Bronco … including a Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Warnings and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control …

All 2022 Ford Bronco trims come standard with the integrated infotainment controls and 8″ to 12″ LCD touchscreens. Lots of comfort and style choices available from leather-trimmed seats to heated steering wheels. Everything is easy to clean from the marine vinyl surfaces to the deep mud catching floor mats.

Tunes are pumped by a Bang & Olufsen sound system that will wake the wilderness.

And if you aren’t quite ready for the adventure scene you might want to go for the tamer and less expensive Bronco Sport from $28K to $34K