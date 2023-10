New research shows what is the healthiest time to have dinner.

According to researchers in Canada, the ideal time is between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. They say eating later in the evening can lead to lower levels of the hormone leptin, which regulates hunger.

They say it can also cause the body to burn calories at a slower rate. Scientists in Quebec City say eating later can make the body’s peripheral clocks get out of sync with the brain’s clock.