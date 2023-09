Halloween is a little over a month away but lots of haunted houses around our area are already getting started!

The Bates Motel in Glen Mills is ranked as one of the scariest haunted attractions in America.

They offer a haunted house, a haunted hayride and more. Not a fan of scary and haunted activates? The Bates Motel also offers family friendly farm fun at the harvest hayride.

PHL17’s Alex Butler and our interns went to the Bates Motel to check it out.