July is National Blueberry Month and The Bakeshop on 20th has a blueberry muffin recipe like you’ve never tasted before! Complete with lemon sugar and custom blueberry compote, the desert (or breakfast) is one of the location’s most popular items in addition to scones. The shop prides itself on using local ingredients. Visit https://www.bakeshopon20th.com/ for more.

