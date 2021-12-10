Consider giving the gift of life this holiday season! The American Red Cross is seeing the lowest amount of blood donations in more than a decade.

CEO of the Southeastern Division of the American Red Cross Guy Triano said it’s due to several reasons.

“Our high schools and colleges were out for very long. Now they’re back but still not all of them are allowing us to come into the schools because of their safety protocols.”

Triano also noted that many businesses are still working remotely meaning there’s less of an opportunity to donate at work.

“We’re socially distancing our beds, we’re sanitizing all beds, we’re requiring all donors and all staff to wear masks throughout the duration of blood drives so we’re extremely safe.”

If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination and or a flu shot, you are still able to donate blood.

The American Red Cross hosts blood drives every single day. For more information or to schedule an appointment you can call 1-800-REDCROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.