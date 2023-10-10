PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — If you’re looking to take a walk for a purpose, the 37th Annual AIDS Walk Philly is taking place on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The annual walk sponsored by the AIDS Fund works to provide emergency funds to individuals living with HIV disease.

According to recent statistics by the Office of HIV Planning in Philadelphia, over 27,000 people in the Greater Philadelphia region are currently living with HIV.

This year’s 5K Philly AIDS Walk will be held along the scenic Kelly Drive.

7 a.m. – Registration and the Reading of Names begins

8 a.m. – Opening ceremony and aerobic warm-up at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

8:30 a.m. – Walk begin

10 a.m. – Closing ceremony with entertainment from the renowned Dukes of Destiny

“AIDS Fund’s grants are intended to relieve an individual’s struggles so that they can maintain a healthy quality of life and concentrate on taking good care of themselves and their families. AIDS Walk Philly raises these important funds for those living with HIV disease in our region, and every dollar can make a difference in someone’s life.”, said Robb Reichard, Executive Director of AIDS Fund.

You can register for the walk and find more information, here.