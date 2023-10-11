The 2nd Annual Philly Bike Ride is putting the petal to the metal on Saturday.

For the second year in a row, Bicyclists will have the unique opportunity to ride through Philly’s most famous sites, see the scenic skyline views, and cruise through some of the best Philly Neighborhoods in a closed-road, non-competitive bike ride.

The inaugural ride held last year had over 3,000 riders and this year is supposed to be bigger and better with an expected total of 6,000 riders signed up for the event.

Those interested in riding can choose from a beautiful 20-mile course or a shorter and more family-friendly 7.6-mile version. Both rides have a finish line at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art and the famed Rocky Steps.

After the event, riders will be able to participate in a free and open-to-the-public post-ride festival that will feature live music, wellness activities, food trucks, and tons of family-friendly fun.

“The community welcomed this event with open arms last year and we’re excited to bring this celebration back to the streets of Philly”, said Chris Browne, Managing Director of American Bike Ride. “We saw all different types of bicycles, riders, and groups come out to support the inaugural event. We can’t wait for our returning riders and first-time participants to experience this fun, social, and car-free riding experience in October.”

The Philly Bike Ride is hosting this event in partnership with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP) where a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling program. Last year the partnership raised $15,000.

“We are proud to partner with Philly Bike Ride again this year and help bring safe, car-free access to our city streets and park roads”, said Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. “From the critical funds raised for the Coalition to enhancing awareness of the cycling community in our city, this event supports our mission and the important work that we carry out across the region.”

This morning, Danielle Berman Ruiz, Philly Bike Ride Event & Partnership Coordinator joined us on the show to talk about the event and give us a preview of what riders can expect.

Registration closes on the evening of Thursday, October 12.

Schedule of events:

5:30 a.m. Corrals open on Benjamin Franklin Parkway on North 21st Street and North 22nd Street.

7:15 a.m. Corralls close and riders should be ready to start riding.

7:25 a.m. The Navy Brass Band will perform the National Anthem

7:30 a.m. Ride Begins

8:45 a.m. Post-Ride Festival begins with music from Dj Nash and post-ride exercises by Monica Jones

12:30 p.m. Festival concludes

You can find out more information and register for the ride, here.