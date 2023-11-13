Returning for the 26th year, WMMR’s Preston & Steve will once again be “camping out” for hunger at the parking lot of Xfinity Live! inside the Wells Fargo Center complex.

Listeners are encouraged to bring a food donation and come experience the fun with friends and family. The week-long live broadcast blitz and food drive, which kicks off Monday, November 13, will feature local and national celebrities, TV personalities, star athletes, sensational bands, and many other dedicated hunger heroes who come together each year to support this vital cause.

PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live from Xfinity Live! where the 26th Annual “Camp Out For Hunger” began.