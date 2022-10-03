Are you looking for a girls’ night out that uplifts other women while donating to a special cause? The 24th Annual Girls’ Night Out Fashion Show Benefit is for you!

The popular event returns to the Springfield Country Club in Delaware County on October 10th!

Marie S. DeStefano, Senior Administrative Director of Oncology for Crozer Health and Anne Steenberg from the Girl’s Night Out Committee talked about who benefits from the evening.

“Any woman that has cancer that is diagnosed and treated within Delaware County. This isn’t to pay medical bills. We’ve paid rent, transportation, nutritionist…we call it gap funding. There comes a point where you’re just a little short and if you’re unable to work because of your treatment then this is funds for that,” said Marie.

For more information about the event and for tickets, visit the website here.