If you love Irish music, dancing, food, and beer, there’s a festival this Saturday that you have to check out.

Happening for the 10th year in a row, the Philadelphia Fleadh Festival will have music from 13 bands, performances from some of the best local Irish Dance Schools, and plenty of amazing vendors for the whole family to enjoy.

Cj Mills, Producer of the Philly Fleadh, Chrissy Zeo, Owner of Celtic Flame Irish Dance School, Mike Shackleton, band member, and some Celtic Flame Irish dancers, stopped by the studio this morning to tell us all about the event and give us a performance.

All the music, dance, and fun will happen this Saturday, May 13 at Nicks Roast Beef Woodhaven. The performances will start at 11am and go until 8pm.

Band Schedule:

L.J Hall 11:20 a.m.

The John Byrne Band 12:00 p.m.

Seamus McGroary 12:40 p.m.

Shaun Durnin 1:20 p.m.

No Irish Need Apply 2:00

Birmingham Six 2:40 p.m.

Stall the Digger 3:30 p.m.

Galway Guild 4:00 p.m.

The Natterjacks 4:40 p.m.

The Paul Moore Band 5:20 p.m.

Shack, Cj & Jimmy V 6:00 p.m.

The Shanty’s 6:40 p.m.

Bogside Rogues 7:20 p.m.

Trad Session led by Fintan Malone, inside from 3-5 p.m.

You can buy tickets and find more information, here.