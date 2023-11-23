Thanksgiving is a day for indulence, but mostly for humans.

This holiday, many people will want to make sure they take care of their furry friends and avoid an unwated and pricey trip to the vet.

Some key foods to avoid feeding your dog are turkey bones, skin, and gravy. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, and casseroles should also be kept away from your pet.

The American Kennel Club says treats for pets on Thanksgiving can include sweet and baked potatoes with no added ingredients, as well as green beans, peas, and pumpkin puree.

If you do give your dog a piece of turkey, the American Kennel Club recommends that it’s white meat without bones or skin.