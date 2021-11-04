Thanksgiving flavored Ice Cream giving Turkey Day a new Twist

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce anyone? How about in ice cream form?

This is only one flavored being introduced by Salt & Straw to fit in with your holiday spread. Other Friendsgiving flavors include:

  • “Parker House Rolls With Salted Buttercream”: buttery rolls glazed with fresh-churned buttercream churned into a salted sweet cream ice cream base
  • “Candied Walnut Cheesecake”: layers of cheesecake mixed with caramel, molasses, and a graham cracker crumble and walnut butter
  • “Sweet Potato Pie With Double-Baked Almond Streusel”: roasted sweet potatoes lightly caramelized with double-baked almond croissant streusel pieces
  • “Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie.” The silky, custard-like ice cream is made using an ultra-creamy coconut base flavored with hunks of sugar-crumbled crust and molasses-spiked gingersnap cookies.


There are no locations in this area but all flavors are available for shipping nationwide. Visit Salt & Straw for more information on pricing and shipping options.

