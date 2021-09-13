Texas, Louisiana Brace for Nicholas Landfall

Nicholas is forecast to approach the middle Texas coast as a tropical storms late Monday. Strengthening is forecast to occur and could near hurricane intensity at landfall.

Heavy rain will impact Texas and Louisiana coast through the middle of the week resulting in flash flooding. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 8 to 16 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches, across portions of the middle and upper Texas coastal areas through the middle of the week. Across the rest of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is expected.

There is a danger of storms surge along the Texas Gulf Coast. Swells generated by Nicholas will continue affecting portions of the northwest Gulf coast through Tuesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Residents are advised to follow any advice given by local officials.