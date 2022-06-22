Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the operator of a Tesla car that fatally struck a woman in Germantown Monday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street around 6:47 pm.

According to police, an unknown person driving a Tesla struck a 21-year-old woman. Police transported her to Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The suspect was last seen south on Germantown Avenue, then east on Wister Street, police said. The Tesla car sustained damages to the right front bumper, fender, and windshield.

Police urge the public to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.