One of the oldest bakeries in Philadelphia wants you to be able to own a piece of their history. A few months ago Termini Bros. had to demo the floor at their iconic south Philly location and many people said that floor held special memories for them, so now they are making it available to the public. You can get a piece of the tile starting September 29th at 9am with a purchase.

