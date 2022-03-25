Philadelphia (WPHL)- Temple University’s director of public safety, who has been at the school for more than 36 years, puts in his resignation.

According to the University, due to the surge of violence near campus, Charles Leone will officially step down on April 29, 2022.

During this time, Deputy Director Denise Wilhelm will serve as interim Chief until the University finds a replacement.

The departure of Leone came one day after the school said it was launching new measures to improve safety in the surrounding neighborhood of the campus.

One of those measures was to provide a $2,500 grant to landlords that house students. The money granted would go to installing lighting and cameras on their properties.

The University also allows off-campus students to move into on-campus housing for the remainder of the semester as part of their new safety measures.

Former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey will be joining the University staff to audit campus safety practices and policies.

Temple police union says the department is only operating at about 60 percent of average capacity. In January, the University hired ten officers and has 12 more coming in the next academy class.