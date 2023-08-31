PHL17’s Tyrone Sharper gives a live report on how the new security enhancements on Temple University’s campus assisted police in catching a shooting suspect.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Tyrone Sharper
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tyrone Sharper
Posted:
Updated:
PHL17’s Tyrone Sharper gives a live report on how the new security enhancements on Temple University’s campus assisted police in catching a shooting suspect.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now