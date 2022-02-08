Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for anyone with an income of less than $57,414 is eligible

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Temple University will expand their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to their Main Campus to reach more individuals than in previous years.

For a little over a decade, the Temple University VITA program has helped individuals and families with free tax assistance across the Greater Philadelphia region.

The program is for those with low-to-moderate incomes, and it is open to most families and individuals who make less than $57,414 annually. In 2022, Temple will expand the program to the Main Campus to reach more families and individuals.

“This is an opportunity for us to reach more individuals than ever before, and that was really the impetus behind expanding the program to Main Campus,” said Steve Balsam, a professor of accounting and the coordinator of Temple’s VITA program. “I fully expect us to serve a record number of clients this year.”

According to Temple’s Issues Management department, the expertise and guidance that the program offers have also always been provided at no expense to the individuals and families seeking assistance.

The program is operating virtually due to the pandemic. Individuals interested can access the program free service by bringing their tax documents to Temple University’s Office of Community Affairs, room 214, 1509 Cecil B. Moore Ave., on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.