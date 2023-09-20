PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) – The Temple University is mourning the loss of acting president, JoAnne Epps, who died on Tuesday while attending a memorial service for historian Charles L. Blockson.

According to officials, Epps suffered what was described as a “sudden episode”, and slumped over in her chair. Epps was immediately taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. The cause of death has not been revealed.

72-year-old Joanne Epps was the former dean of Temple University’s Law School and a former provost. She was appointed acting president after the resignation of former president Jason Wingard, in March.