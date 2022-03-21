Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen Sunday.

Police say 13-year-old Khyonah Hyman was last seen on the 2100 block of N. 8th Street around 12:30 am. Hyman is from Telford, Pennsylvania but was staying with family on 8th Street when she went missing, police say.

Hyman, police say, maybe in the area of 46th & Market Streets or 56th & Market Streets. Police say there is no clothing description at this time.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hyman.