Dr. Robyn Graham Shares Her Own Journey with Anxiety in a Book to Help Teens & Their Parents Navigate Life with Anxiety –

“You, Me, and Anxiety: Take Action Over Anxiety to Enjoy Being You”

They say: For teens and families living with anxiety, not being able to get a good night’s sleep, feeling irritable or angry, or having frequent unexplained physical symptoms aren’t things that one can just “get over.”

Dr. Robyn Graham, a former pharmacist, professional photographer, and successful business coach has published “You, Me, and Anxiety: Take Action Over Anxiety to Enjoy Being You. ”The book is geared toward teens who suffer from anxiety and will also help parents identify anxiety in their child, recognize its symptoms, and help their child take intentional action to navigate anxiety, so that it no longer has a negative grip on their life.

4 tips for dealing with anxiety:

Recognize triggers – be aware of mind-body connection

Recognize that anxiety is not something to be ashamed of and ask for help – navigating anxiety is a team effort and no one can simply “get over it”

Develop healthy habits and routines to avoid triggers when possible

Take action over anxiety – 5 C’s of Journaling method – Be open to treatment – therapy, medication, holistic approaches.