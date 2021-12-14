TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two teenagers were arrested on charges stemming from a shooting in September in New Jersey’s capital that left two people dead and two wounded, authorities said.

A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton were each charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and theft by receiving stolen property and firearms, the Mercer County prosecutor said.

On Sept. 25, police found Shemiah Davis, 15, and Candice Ruff, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Davis died that day and Ruff died on Oct. 4.

Two other victims were driven to a hospital by a private vehicle.

At the time, Mayor W. Reed Gusciora and acting Police Director Steve Wilson called the shooting “senseless.”

The 17-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 in Trenton and the 16-year-old was arrested Dec. 8 in McDonough, Georgia, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the prosecutor said. He is being held pending an extradition hearing.

Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.