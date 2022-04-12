The man is in stable condition but suffered a fractured orbital bone in his eye

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who brutally beat down a man in Center City.

The incident happened on April 6, 2022, in the 1300 block of Spruce Street at 5:45 pm.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was attacked by four teens on Spruce Street. The suspects punched him in the face and kicked him in the head as he lay on the ground, police say.

The victim suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital bone in his eye, police say. He is in stable condition, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

