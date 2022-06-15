One of the teens had on a $500 Palm Angels jacket and a $1000 MCM Backpack

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating two teens who attempted to rob a man for his car in the city’s Callowhill neighborhood.

The incident happened on June 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm in the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was approached by two teens on the block. One of the suspects pulled a knife off and demanded the victim’s keys.

The suspects decided to flee the scene North on Broad Street after the victim resisted, police say. Nothing was taken and no Injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Kingsessing girl has been missing for weeks

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc