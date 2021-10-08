Teenager shot & killed in parking lot of South Jersey Walmart

Police in Burlington Township, New Jersey say a teenager is dead and another man is recovering in the hospital after someone shot them at the Walmart at 2100 Mount Holly Road.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:16 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police said that someone shot a 44 year-old man in the arm and a 17 year-old boy in the parking lot.
Medics took both to Cooper University Hospital. The 17 year-old male was later pronounced dead. The 44 year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or word about a motive.
The investigation is ongoing.