Teenager shot & killed in parking lot of South Jersey Walmart

PHL17 News
Police in Burlington Township, New Jersey say a teenager is dead and another man is recovering in the hospital after someone shot them at the Walmart at 2100 Mount Holly Road.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:16 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said that someone shot a 44 year-old man in the arm and a 17 year-old boy in the parking lot.

Medics took both to Cooper University Hospital. The 17 year-old male was later pronounced dead. The 44 year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or word about a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

