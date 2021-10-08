Teenager shot & killed in parking lot of South Jersey Walmart

Police in Burlington Township, New Jersey say a teenager is dead and another man is recovering in the hospital after someone shot them at the Walmart at 2100 Mount Holly Road.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:16 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said that someone shot a 44 year-old man in the arm and a 17 year-old boy in the parking lot.

Medics took both to Cooper University Hospital. The 17 year-old male was later pronounced dead. The 44 year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still on the scene of this deadly shooting at the Walmart at 2100 Mount Holly Road. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/IgYGivl4rL — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) October 8, 2021

Police have not released a description of the suspect or word about a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.