Philadelphia police say the 14 year-old son of a pizza shop employee shot a robbery suspect in the face.

On Thursday night, police responded to a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on the 400 block of North Broad Street. An employee told police that three men tried to rob store, but the employee could not get the register open. The three men fled without taking any money.

A short time later, police say that one of the men attempted to rob the Bold Pizza Shop at 1501 Spring Garden Street. Police say the man reached over the counter and tried to take money from a register. That led to a struggle between an employee and the suspect. The employee’s 14 year-old son grabbed a handgun from under the counter and shot the suspect in the face.

Police followed a trail of blood from the pizza shop to a nearby SEPTA subway station. They found the suspect laying on the platform.

Police took the suspect to Jefferson Hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing for the identities of the other two males.