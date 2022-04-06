Multicultural Academy Charter School student is missing, last seen leaving her home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 16-year-old Aziyah Spann was last seen at her residence on the 5300 block of North 16th Street at 7:00 am. Spann was on her way to school but never arrived nor answered texts/phone calls, police say.

Spann walks to the SEPTA depot at Broad and Olney and takes the BSL south to school, police say.

According to police, Spann was last seen wearing Multicultural Academy Charter School uniform, white polo shirt, blue/black/white plaid skirt, black socks, and multi-colored Puma shoes.

READ MORE: Man fighting for his life, shot in the head and neck

READ MORE: Man, 21, fatally shot in the back: police

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Spann.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc.