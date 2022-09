Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.